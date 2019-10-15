Chad: Asma Receives Ambassador of Chad

14 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, Monday received the Ambassador of Chad to Sudan, Salih Hegaira, on the occasion of the expiry his assignment to Sudan and thanked him for his efforts to consolidate the relations between the two countries.

Asma has praised the firm ties between Sudan and Chad and the role of Chad in realizing peace in Darfur and the participation of the President of Chad in the signing on the constitutional documents.

She expressed the aspiration of the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, to visit Chad shortly.

She also appreciated the experiment of the joint forces in protecting borders of two countries from all kinds of trans-border crimes and transferring the joint border into one for the exchange of benefits, affirming the importance of reactivating the cooperation mechanisms in two countries.

The Ambassador of Chad thanked the government of Sudan and the Minister of the Foreign Affairs Minister for their support to him during his office term in Sudan, stressing the importance of reactivating and strengthening further the economic cooperation in coming period, especially with regard to work of the joint committees, the free zone, the railway project that will connect Port-Sudan with Ndjamena.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Chad
Governance
East Africa
Sudan
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chained Children Rescued From Nigerian Religious School
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.