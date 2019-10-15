Sudan: Asma and China Ambassador Discuss Ways to Reinforce Biateral Relations

14 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, received in her office Monday noon the Ambassador of China to Sudan, Ma Xinmin, and discussed progress of the relations between Sudan and China and means of consolidating them during the transitional period.

The Ambassador of China has congratulated Asma on her assuming the office of Foreign Minister, affirming his country's support to Sudan in the transitional period.

He expressed the desire of his country to increase its investments and cooperation with Sudan in all fields, besides the coordination of stances and the exchange of support at the international forums.

Ambassador Xinmin appreciated the openness of Sudan to the international community, asserting China support to the peace efforts in Sudan.

The Foreign Minister has expressed thanks to the Ambassador and China for supporting Sudan in various fields during the 60-year relationship.

She said that Sudan is looking forward to the flow of more Chinese investments in Sudan, especially in the oil sector, in addition to providing loans and grants to support the Sudanese economy and promote the Sino-Sudanese partnership.

