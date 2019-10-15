Gambia: Lamin Jallow Back in Full Swing After Injury Setback

14 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Striker Lamin Jallow has returned to full fitness sooner than thought after recuperating from a knee injury.

The goal-getter was involved in a test game drill for his Italian second division side Salernitana's reserves where he featured for some minutes.

The development means the wing-man is now fit to be thrown in the mix of the first-team and could potentially star in the coming league outing this Saturday away to Venezia.

Jallow's fate has been shrouded in uncertainty as club doctors feared he would be sidelined for months.

The 25-year-old picked up an abrasion on his right knee during a session with teammates in a trajectory surfacing then as a major setback for then Italian second tier outfit Salernitana .

Lamin who had two yellow cards in three matches underwent examination as club doctors determined extent of the injury.

He had a nightmarish first season after joining the club from Chievo Verona and began winning hearts of fans this new term before injury crept in.

However, he has now recovered and remains in contention for a place in the weekend's schedule

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper.

