Gambia: Edward Singhatey May Appear Before TRRC This Week

13 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

A statement by the Executive Secretary at the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation's Commission (TRRC) suggests that Edward Singhatey may appear before the Commission this week.

While denying reports making going round on social media that former AFPRC vice Chairperson Edward Singhateh will appear before the TRRC, Dr. Baba Galleh Jallow did say he may appear before the Commission this week.

"While we can confirm that Mr. Singhateh is indeed in The Gambia, it is not likely that he will appear before the Commission on Monday (today). We expect that he will appear sometime during the week, most likely on Wednesday and / or Thursday. The session starting on Monday will focus on sexual and gender-based violence. However the Commission hopes to hear testimonies on other issues during the three-week period," Dr. Jallow said late Saturday.

Witnesses who have already testified have made serious allegations against him, particularly regarding Koro Ceesay.

