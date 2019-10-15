Gambia: Yankuba Touray to Appear Before the High Court Today

14 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Yankuba Touray, an ex-member of the defunct AFPRC will today appear before the high court of The Gambia in Banjul.

Touray's last appeared before the High Court on the 23rd July 2019 before Justice Sainabou Wadda - Sise on a contempt charge, which was struck out. He is now left with his murder trial before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh.

The former junta member has in 2019 faced three different criminal trials. He was discharged on the 10th April 2019 by the Kanifing Magistrates Court on his Conspiracy to Commit Felony and interfering with informant or witness case.

After he was discharged by the lower court, he was immediately arrested by the police and was subsequently charged with the same offence. At the High Court, the case was also withdrawn.

He was later re-arrested and arraigned before the High Court on a contempt charge after he declined to give evidence with regards to the happenings during 1994 to 1996. This charge was struck out by the High Court because of procedural defect.

He is now charged with the murder of Ousman Koro Ceesay, a former Minister of Finance during the AFPRC reign. Touray denied culpability and the State has indicated before the court its intention to increase the charges to include murder and other serious offences.

Another member of the defunct AFPRC, ex-Captain Edward Singhatey is reported to be in town and is expected to appear before the TRRC this week.

