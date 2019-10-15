Gambia: Finland-Based Gambian Goalkeeper Extolled for 'Brilliant Display'

14 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Finland-based Gambian goalkeeper Sam Jammeh has been extolled for his 'brilliant show' in a recent game.

The 27-year-old, a regular invitee for the Gambia national team under Raoul Savouy, was doing what he does best for boyhood club FC ViIkingit in the Finnish third division over the weekend as they battle securing a place in the second tier next season.

A massive seventeen points separates them and table-toppers MP.

Jammeh got hailed for his bravery in making brilliant timely saves.

His standout show last Saturday earned him adulations from his coach who said: He (Sam) did well especially when he blocked a goal-bound effort with his leg. He has been brilliant in our season.'

In an attempt at exploring the game, the net-minder also had stints with clubs in Sweden seasons ago.

