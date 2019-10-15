Gambia: First Lady Barrow Sends 43 Gambians to China for Training On Agribusiness

13 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

State House, Banjul, 13th October 2019 - First Lady, Fatoumata Bah Barrow on Friday bid farewell to 43 Gambians, mostly women, who were set to go to China to undergo a six-week intensive training on BeeKeeping and Honey Processing Technology.

The capacity building training is a joint collaboration between the Office of the First Lady and the Embassy of The People's Republic of China in The Gambia.

The Minister of Women, Children and Social Welfare Fatou Kinteh implored on the participants to consume as much knowledge as possible so that they could serve as trainers upon returning to The Gambia. She challenged them to be good ambassadors of The Gambia while in China.

"This training will further enhance your capacity in processing and packaging. My ministry will closely work with the Agriculture Ministry to make sure we work closely with you when you come back by providing you with outlets and a market base in all the regions," she disclosed.

In his statement, the Chinese Ambassador to The Gambia applauded the First Lady for always attaching great importance to the capacity building of Gambians, adding that the First Lady is always in touch with the embassy to see the progress of the proposed training on Bee Keeping and Honey processing.

" I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to her Excellency, the Frist Lady, for her strong support and kindness to the China-Gambia relations", he disclosed, adding that the training will enhance China's relations with The Gambia, particularly in improving cultural ties.

The team's representatives thanked the First Lady and assured her of a fruitful training in China, which is in line with the NDP priorities agricultural commercialization and mechanization.

