Mozambique: Gaza Training to Block Observers

14 October 2019
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

Polling station staff (MMVs) in Gaza Province were instructed during training to violate the electoral law to frustrate observation. The law specifies that during the count in the polling station, the number of ballot papers is recorded by tick marks on the classroom backboard or on a piece of paper.

The is a key check in monitoring the counting process - first to note that the ticks are correctly noted and grouped in fives, and then that the total is the same as recorded several hours later on the results sheet (edital).

Observers and party delegates use their phones to take pictures of the blackboard or note down the results. The CNE has made repeatedly clear that MMVs cannot have mobile phones, but the journalists, observers, and party poll watchers can have phones and use them for pictures.

Instead of this, the Gaza training is that the classroom blackboard is not to be used, that the secretary making notes on the notebook cannot show it or allow pictures to be taken, and that the polling station chair will simply announce the result. Furthermore, use of cameras and mobile phones by observers and journalists will be prohibited.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Mozambique News Reports And Clippings

Most Popular
Mozambique
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.