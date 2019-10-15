Mozambique: Gaza Training to Block Observers

Polling station staff (MMVs) in Gaza Province were instructed during training to violate the electoral law to frustrate observation. The law specifies that during the count in the polling station, the number of ballot papers is recorded by tick marks on the classroom backboard or on a piece of paper.

The is a key check in monitoring the counting process - first to note that the ticks are correctly noted and grouped in fives, and then that the total is the same as recorded several hours later on the results sheet (edital).

Observers and party delegates use their phones to take pictures of the blackboard or note down the results. The CNE has made repeatedly clear that MMVs cannot have mobile phones, but the journalists, observers, and party poll watchers can have phones and use them for pictures.

Instead of this, the Gaza training is that the classroom blackboard is not to be used, that the secretary making notes on the notebook cannot show it or allow pictures to be taken, and that the polling station chair will simply announce the result. Furthermore, use of cameras and mobile phones by observers and journalists will be prohibited.