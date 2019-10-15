Mozambique: Violence Stops Some Voting in Cabo Delgado

Ten polling stations are unlikely to open in Cabo Delgado tomorrow due to the violence and local people fleeing to safer areas, reports Sala da Paz. They have 5400 voters and these are predominantly opposition areas. There are 6 polling stations in Macomia, 3 in Mocimboa da Praia, and 1 in Muidumbe.

Stoned to death on last day of campaign

The campaign ended quietly across almost the entire country, but on Saturday (12 October) in Domwe, Angonia, Tete, a Frelimo sympathizer, 22, was stoned to death by Renamo opponents.

The caravans of the two parties met in the Chipundu area and were involved in skirmishes, our correspondents report. The two parties threw stones at each other, and the Frelimo supporter was mortally wounded. Police went to the scene and fired shots in the air to restore order.