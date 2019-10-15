Mozambique: Violence Stops Some Voting in Cabo Delgado

15 October 2019
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

Ten polling stations are unlikely to open in Cabo Delgado tomorrow due to the violence and local people fleeing to safer areas, reports Sala da Paz. They have 5400 voters and these are predominantly opposition areas. There are 6 polling stations in Macomia, 3 in Mocimboa da Praia, and 1 in Muidumbe.

Stoned to death on last day of campaign

The campaign ended quietly across almost the entire country, but on Saturday (12 October) in Domwe, Angonia, Tete, a  Frelimo sympathizer, 22, was stoned to death by Renamo opponents.

The caravans of the two parties met in the Chipundu area and were involved in skirmishes, our correspondents report. The two parties threw stones at each other, and the Frelimo supporter was mortally wounded. Police went to the scene and fired shots in the air to restore order.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Mozambique News Reports And Clippings

Most Popular
Governance
Southern Africa
Mozambique
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.