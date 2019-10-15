Mozambique: 36 Dead in Accidents and 9 Murders

14 October 2019
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings
By Joseph Hanlon

The number of deaths since the start of the election campaign has risen to 45. Police report nine cases resulting from traffic accidents, but the daily Bulletin records point to 38 deaths from accidents and 7 murders.

Two murders were reported in Dondo district, Sofala, in the first week of the election campaign. Julio Amisse of Renamo was assassinated at the administrative post of Mafambisse on 3 September. In the same week Carla Andre da Frelimo was stabbed to death by three unknown individuals at her residence in Mutua.

Mossurize, a circle secretary in the Paunde region who is a Frelimo supporter, was shot to death at his residence on 1 October. It was known by the name of Ndjovu. Local people accuse Renamo men of murder.

An individual whose name we did not find was murdered by gunmen in in the Pungwe region of Gorongosa, Sofala on October 3 when a Naggi bus was attacked by gunmen.

Renamo sympathizer Moses Muabsa was stabbed to death in Pambara, Vilankulo, Inhambane. on 7 October.

Anastacio Matavele, election observer and Executive Director of the Gaza Non-Governmental Organizations Forum (FONGA), was shot dead on 11 October by a police death squad in Xai-Xai, Gaza.

Benjamim Nicumpatimba and Rodrigues Chinambua, both Frelimo supporters, lost their lives on the 27 and 28 September, respectively, as a result of an assault on 9 September in the district of Milange. The attackers stormed the party cell and struck blows against Frelimo supporters at the scene. The two men did not recover from the attack and died on 27 and 28 September.

Copyright © 2019 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

