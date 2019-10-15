Mozambique: Police Guarantee Voting Security

14 October 2019
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

"Enough staff are mobilized to ensure security and safety in this voting process. In some regions of Cabo Delgado, Defence and Security Force operating units have been deployed to ensure that people who have registered can vote," Police spokesman Orlando Mudumane told reporters today.

Police have been accused of favouring Frelimo in his interventions in the electoral process. Mudumane said the corporation will be neutral in its conduct. "The police will act to ensure equal treatment with absolute political neutrality and impartiality for the credibility and acceptability of voting results."

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Mozambique News Reports And Clippings

Most Popular
Mozambique
Governance
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.