Mozambique: Police Guarantee Voting Security

"Enough staff are mobilized to ensure security and safety in this voting process. In some regions of Cabo Delgado, Defence and Security Force operating units have been deployed to ensure that people who have registered can vote," Police spokesman Orlando Mudumane told reporters today.

Police have been accused of favouring Frelimo in his interventions in the electoral process. Mudumane said the corporation will be neutral in its conduct. "The police will act to ensure equal treatment with absolute political neutrality and impartiality for the credibility and acceptability of voting results."