Malawi/South Africa: UK-Based Trio Joins Malawi Queens in Cape Town

14 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Jeromy Kadewere

Excitement was the prevalent emotion in Malawi Queens' camp on Monday when England-based three netball icons Lauren Ngwira, Joyce Mvula and Takondwa Lwazi Mwawi joined the squad in Cape Town from Manchester for the African Cup Netball Championship slated for Friday.

Malawi Queens players from UK

The trio are expected to inspire the Queens with Australia-based Mwawi Kumwenda missing the competition due to lack of fitness after a long injury.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Takondwa Lwazi said they were delighted to have joined their colleagues and looking forward for Friday's opener against South Africa.

"It feels good to join our friends and l know with a briliant squad which our coach has assembled we will do better.We are here for one thing which is to clinch the trophy," said Lwazi.

She also urged Malawians in South Africa to drum up support to the Queens assuaring them of victory.

Other players, who are with the Queens in the Rainbow Nation include Sindi Simutowe,Jessica Sanudi,Caroline Ngwira, Towera Vinkhumbo and Jean Chimaliro.

The last time Malawi hosted such an event they lost to South Africa in the finals in Blantyre. Is this years tournament going to be used as revenge time? Joyce Mvula said to was painful loosing to South Africa when Malawi hosted the tournament in Blantyre.

"We will use this tournament to revenge what South Africa did to us way back," said Mvula.

Meanwhile, all the games will beamed on Super Sport 9 and 10.

