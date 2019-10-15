South Africa: Springboks Get English Referee for Japan Quarter-Final

Cape Town — England's Wayne Barnes will referee South Africa's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against hosts Japan in Tokyo on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 12:15 (SA time).

Barnes was the referee when the Springboks beat Italy 49-3 earlier in the tournament.

The Boks have a decent record with the Englishman as referee, having won 11 of the 14 Tests he's officiated for them.

Barnes will be assisted by his countryman Luke Pearce and New Zealand's Ben O'Keeffe, with England's Rowan Kitt the television match official (TMO).

Meanwhile, South Africa's Jaco Peyper will referee Sunday's earlier quarter-final between Wales and France in Oita (09:15 SA time).

Peyper will be assisted by Australia's Nic Berry and New Zealand's Paul Williams, with South Africa's Marius Jonker the TMO.

On Saturday, Frenchman Jerome Garces will referee the England v Australia quarter-final in Oita (09:15 SA time).

Garces will be assisted by his compatriots Romain Poite and Mathieu Raynal, with New Zealand's Ben Skeen the TMO.

Welshman Nigel Owens will take the whistle for Saturday's later quarter-final between New Zealand and Ireland in Tokyo (12:15 SA time).

Owens will be assisted by Frenchman Pascal Gauzere and Australia's Angus Gardner, with England's Graham Hughes the TMO.

Via a press statement, World Rugby said the selections were "made on merit" by its match officials selection committee following a full review of the 37 pool matches.

World Rugby chairperson Bill Beaumont commented: "Every team takes time to settle at a major event and I am delighted with how this group of exceptional match officials have responded across the pool stage.

"They are the best of the best and have played their full part in what will be remembered as an incredible pool stage.

"I would like to congratulate Jerome, Nigel, Jaco and Wayne, the assistant referees and TMOs and we now look forward to four compelling matches on the road to determining who will lift the Webb Ellis Cup on 2 November."

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24