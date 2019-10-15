Liberia: EFLA Names Representative to Liberia

15 October 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The European Federation of Liberian Associations (EFLA) has named Master Queen, an award-winning radio personality as its new special representative to Liberia.According to a recent release, as the current head of the EFLA Liberia country office, Master Queen replaced Roberta Robert, the EFLA former special representative to Liberia, who has taken another assignment elsewhere.

In this new post, Master Queen's responsibilities include enhancing social and cultural connections between the organization and the Liberian government, and the European community in Liberia.Mayango Arku, EFLA President said, the radio diva is an inspiration to many and a strong voice for Diaspora Liberian rights.

"As an influential role model in both her personal and professional life, she is ideally qualified to represent the EFLA's interest in Liberia and the voice for those Diaspora Liberians whose voices are not heard.More besides, she recognizes the challenges we face back home and knows what to do to create an enabling environment for our taught to be considered in the country's social and economic development," Mr Arku said.

He also noted that the appointment of Master Queen comes at a time when the Liberian Diaspora communities are in need of a voice to support and pursue their interest.

Master Queen whose real name is Grace Weah, is the current brand ambassador for one of Liberia's famous hotels--Royal Grand and also a former face of telecommunication giant, Lonestar Cell MTN.

As the Queen of radio, Master Queen is one of the most popular and influential female broadcasters in the country.

In a brief remark on her appointment, Master Queen told the audience that she was honored to have joined the EFLA and could not wait to start work.

"This new appointment is a platform that will amplify my voice for Diaspora Liberians cause, which has been my focus for so many years. I am passionate about Diaspora Liberian issues because their interests are mostly excluded in the national development agenda, given their huge investment in the country. It's for this reason, I have always sought to push the boundaries and tell their stories for recognition and greater government collaboration with them for the country's growth," Master Queen said.

According to the release, the radio dive also stated that Liberia is in an emergency situation--a time when the country needs the skills and involvement of its citizens abroad to ensure that all hands are on the docks to push the country towards growth and development, no matter where they live.

ELFA leadership structure includes: Mayango Arku as President, Haja Sesay, Vice President, Francis Mensah, Secretary General and Liana Ursa, Treasurer, respectively. Press Release

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.