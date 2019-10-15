Liberia: EFLA Names Representative to Liberia

The European Federation of Liberian Associations (EFLA) has named Master Queen, an award-winning radio personality as its new special representative to Liberia.According to a recent release, as the current head of the EFLA Liberia country office, Master Queen replaced Roberta Robert, the EFLA former special representative to Liberia, who has taken another assignment elsewhere.

In this new post, Master Queen's responsibilities include enhancing social and cultural connections between the organization and the Liberian government, and the European community in Liberia.Mayango Arku, EFLA President said, the radio diva is an inspiration to many and a strong voice for Diaspora Liberian rights.

"As an influential role model in both her personal and professional life, she is ideally qualified to represent the EFLA's interest in Liberia and the voice for those Diaspora Liberians whose voices are not heard.More besides, she recognizes the challenges we face back home and knows what to do to create an enabling environment for our taught to be considered in the country's social and economic development," Mr Arku said.

He also noted that the appointment of Master Queen comes at a time when the Liberian Diaspora communities are in need of a voice to support and pursue their interest.

Master Queen whose real name is Grace Weah, is the current brand ambassador for one of Liberia's famous hotels--Royal Grand and also a former face of telecommunication giant, Lonestar Cell MTN.

As the Queen of radio, Master Queen is one of the most popular and influential female broadcasters in the country.

In a brief remark on her appointment, Master Queen told the audience that she was honored to have joined the EFLA and could not wait to start work.

"This new appointment is a platform that will amplify my voice for Diaspora Liberians cause, which has been my focus for so many years. I am passionate about Diaspora Liberian issues because their interests are mostly excluded in the national development agenda, given their huge investment in the country. It's for this reason, I have always sought to push the boundaries and tell their stories for recognition and greater government collaboration with them for the country's growth," Master Queen said.

According to the release, the radio dive also stated that Liberia is in an emergency situation--a time when the country needs the skills and involvement of its citizens abroad to ensure that all hands are on the docks to push the country towards growth and development, no matter where they live.

ELFA leadership structure includes: Mayango Arku as President, Haja Sesay, Vice President, Francis Mensah, Secretary General and Liana Ursa, Treasurer, respectively. Press Release