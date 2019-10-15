Sierra Leone: Why Economy Is in Such a Heartbreaking State

15 October 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
opinion By Ponmileorija

The 2019 Economic Freedom of the World report (EFW), which measures the economic progress of a country by considering factors such as the ease of doing business and taxation, ranks Sierra Leone 42 among 47 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. Sierra Leone's 47.5 score is well below the regional and world averages and this puts it in the lower quartile on the ranking (167 among 180 countries). But things did not turn bad for Sierra Leone overnight.

In the last two years, the country has been categorized as an economically-repressed country because it practices protectionisteconomic policies that support restricting imports from other countries through measures like high tariffs or embargo. Moreso, with a steep plunge in fiscal health and lower scores for labor freedom--a measure that considers a country's labor market, minimum wages and regulatory restraints on hiring, Sierra Leone has remained at the bottom of the economic freedom index. Its economy did, however, once showed progress, especially at the end of the 2002 Civil War. The economy recovered with a GDP growth rate that topped 7 percent and the value of the country's currency became stronger.

In 2014, though, things went downward with the devastating outbreak of the Ebola Virus. The Ebola epidemic killed nearly 4,000 Sierra Leoneans and the country was not Ebola-free until 2016. By then, Sierra Leone's economy which had grown by 7.8 percent on average in 2013 through 2014, contracted following a global decline in the price of iron ore, which is the country's main export.

Also, Sierra Leone has remained extremely poor in the last decade and many of its people depend on subsistence agriculture. Unfortunately, the country also experiences lots of setbacks in agriculture. Floods and poor water reservation is common and there are reports that women are often forced to trade their bodies in exchange for clean water. But Sierra Leone's problems have a political dimension, too.

Political instability hinders the country's development as is the case in many African countries. According to the 2019 Global Corruption Barometer Africa, Sierra Leone is the third most corrupt country in Africa with 52 percent of its citizens attesting to this fact. The protection of property rights is equally almost non-existent. It is why Transparency International's 2017 Corruption Perceptions Index ranks Sierra Leone 130 out of 180 countries.

Whereas, economic freedom is the fundamental right of every human; the right to control one's labor and property. Sierra Leone's lack of economic freedom has prevented its citizens from pursuing happiness and fulfillment. Whereas, continuous improvement of the legal and commercial frameworks, low tax and responsible debt management by the Sierra Leonean government would go a long way to improve the country's economy.

OluwaponmileOrija is a Writing Fellow at African Liberty and a graduate of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. She can be reached on Twitter via @BrownySaysblog

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Sierra Leone
West Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Vote Counting Marred by Allegations of Rigging in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.