Somalia to Set Up First Blood Bank After More Than Two Decades

15 October 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's government says it is setting up a national blood bank for the first time in more than two decades.

The announcement on Monday comes on the second anniversary of the country's deadliest bomb attack in the capital, Mogadishu, which killed nearly 600 people.

The October 14, 2017 blast also wounded hundreds others with no group yet to claim responsibility.

Militant group al-Shabab often launches similar attacks in Mogadishu.

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE SECRETARY-GENERAL FOR SOMALIA CONDEMNS ATTACK ON UN AND AMISOM COMPOUNDS IN MOGADISHU

Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre said many Somalis "die of bleeding, with a majority of the victims being pregnant mothers and victims of terrorist attacks".

"This facility would have a storage capacity of 10,000 units of blood. It is one of the lessons learnt from the 14 October bombing incident," the prime minister said in a video message.

He said the bombing had "inflicted indescribable catastrophe on the Somali people" but praised them for being resilient.

"It is truly inspiring that you are today constructing and laying the foundation stone for the national blood bank," he added.

Efforts to save the lives of victims of violence in Somalia are often hampered by the lack of a blood bank.

The country collapsed into a deadly civil war in 1991, which destroyed vital state agencies, after rival warlords forced the military regime of President Siad Barre out of power.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.