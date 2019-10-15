Nigeria: Customs Port Harcourt Command Generates N81.2 Billion Revenue

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Area II Command, Onne Port, has announced that it generated a total revenue sum of N81.196 billion in the third quarter ending September 30, 2019.

The amount generated surpassed the sum of N69,535,174,318.38 that was collected within the same period in 2018 with over N11,661,523,540.19.

It stated that the feat in revenue collection was first of its kind in the history of the command.

The Customs Area Controller, Aliyu Galadima Saidu said he has increasingly deployed tact, intelligence enforcement and technology in ensuring maximum compliance by users of the port.

The command, he added, also recorded a total of 66 seizures with Duty Paid Value (DPV) N865,926,821.00 for the period under review.

Galadima, added that he was also vigorously pursuing the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali's zero tolerance for duty evasion, smuggling and other infractions like under declaration and so on.

"We have been reviving proficiency in the area with regards to identifying and blocking all possible avenues of revenue leakages; enhancing capacity building in areas of modern Customs Operations; reinforcing the commitment of Officers and men in the discharge of their statutory responsibilities and assuring to bring to book any erring officer found compromising.

"We also ensure that seizures are successfully accomplished as a result of the renewed determination of Hameed Ali to rid the country of all forms of illegal importation, "he said.

He stated that there would be continuous sensitisation for stakeholders on the need to be compliant with extant laws governing Customs activities.

"Seizures made within the period are: 12 20ft containers comprising 13,180 jerry cans of 25 litres of vegetable oil with DPV of N82,517,024.00; five 20ft containers 8,706 cartons of foreign soap worth N79,497,617.00; two containers, one 20ft, the other 40ft respectively loaded with 57,300 pieces of matches, 59 cartons of matches, 1,300 sacks of shovel, 100 cartons of hook knives, 172 sacks of diggers all amounted to N52,463,002.00.

"Others are: One 40ft container loaded with scrap metal of various sizes and types worth N5,386,979.00; forty-one 20ft containers comprising of one hundred and eighty-one bundles and ten thousand, eight hundred 181,108 packs of corrugated aluminium roofing tiles/sheets and its accessories with DPV of N561,753,188.00; one 20ft container comprising of 315 bales of textiles (wax material) worth N18,495,395.00; 69 bags of imported rice and 329 bales of clothing amounting to N10,725,658.00; four 20ft containers of 160 logs of hardwood with DPV of N10,342,838.00 and one 20ft container comprising of 588) cartons of battery, 18 cartons of rolls PVC, 80 bundles of plain cartons 10 keys of gum worth N20,654,664.00."