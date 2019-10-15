Ghana: Govt Receives Praise for Suspending CSE

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo has commended government for listening to Ghanaians and putting on hold the introduction of Comprehensive Sexuality Education into the school curriculum.

To him, the content of the CSE frowned upon the biblical principles of Christianity, cultural and traditional values of the country hence the position of the Methodist Church not to subscribe to it.

He stated that "anything that will come which has an agenda of lesbianism, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT), we will not accept it in any form and it should not come to us."

Speaking at the induction ceremony of the Tema Diocesan Bishop at the St. Paul's Methodist Church on Sunday, Rev. Dr P. K Boafo said, "As a church, we want to caution that this CSE will not be allowed to rear its ugly head under any guise. We will stand up against it in whatever form it may come as a church."

He further stated that the Methodist Church stood for biblical truth so "if we're shelving it, it should go into the deep sea and never resurrect but if it should rear its ugly head, we the people called Methodist Church will fight it".

"We speak the biblical truth, we are evangelical, we are charismatic and that is what we preach," he stated.

On the theme for the 2019/2020 spiritual year, "Leadership for discipleship-Teaching everyone to live like Jesus Christ' Rev. Boafo anchored his sermon on Colossians 1:28, noting that Jesus Christ exemplified and epitomised true leadership through his teaching and holiness and that any teachings of national interest that did not conform but rather contravened his teachings would not be kowtowed to.

He explained that, in as much as the success and failure of every institution mostly thrived on its leadership, Ghana as a nation needs leaders who would be true to the standards of our constitution, laws, rules and culture and listen to the concerns of the people to harmoniously propel the entire populace towards a common purpose and development.

He noted that the implementation of the CSE programme could discourage the worship of God and destroy the traditional, cultural and moral values of Ghana's children and for that matter, will not be countenanced.

A 54-year old Rt Rev. Samuel Ofori Akyea, a teacher by training, was inducted as the new Methodist Bishop for the Tema Diocese.

He rose through the ranks from field evangelism and served in various capacities in the Eastern, Upper East and the Greater Accra regions for the past twenty two years.

Prior to his election, he was the secretary of Synod for the Tema Diocese, an appointment he had held for the past six years.

He took over from Rt Rev. Dr Thomas Brown Forson to serve a six-year term.