Ghana: Ablekuma West Assembly Empowers 55 PWDs

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ablekuma West Assembly, George Bray, has cautioned Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) against the thought of selling items which have been given to them to attain financial freedom.

According to the MCE, a monitoring committee had been set to monitor items given to beneficiaries for usage and if anyone was found selling items given him or her by the assembly, such offence would be liable to a certain level of punishment.

Mr George Bray gave the caution at the disbursement of items for 55 PwDs in the municipality in Accra yesterday.

The items worth ₵ 90,000 formed part of government's effort to empower PwDs to undertake economic ventures that would sustain their daily lives. It included deep freezers, sewing machines, hair dryers, corn mills, ovens, fufu pounding machines and groceries.

The MCE said the items, which were bought upon individual request to enable them start businesses, was the second batch of items distributed out of the lot that applied, and reiterated the commitment of the government towards the welfare of all disabled persons in the country.

He asked PwDs begging for alms on the streets to desist from that and exhibit their productiveness by developing economic ventures.

Mr Christian Alorfa-Agbesi, Programme Officer with the National Council of PwDs, while expressing gratitude to the government for their support, lamented on the delay by offices and departments under the assembly in the process of releasing the disability fund, after it had been approved by the municipal heads.

"Certain agencies, offices and departments under the assembly delay in working on the release of the funds after it have been approved by the Municipal Chief Executive, saying some have even died waiting for the release of the funds or items, he lamented.

While encouraging all persons with disabilities to join the federation to take care of their welfare, Mr Alorfa-Agbesi discouraged those seeking for alms on the streets, saying that, "disability is not inability".

The District Assemblies' Common Fund for PwDs was established in 2005 to support the income generating activities of PwDs and empower them economically.

Its objectives include the provision of educational support for children, students and trainees with disability, build the capacity of organisations for PwDs at the district level, and support them to access technical aids and other assistive devices and equipment.