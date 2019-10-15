Ghana: Rains Render Residents of Tamale, Sangnarigu Homeless

Tamale — Hundreds of people in communities in the Tamale metropolis and Sangnarigu municipality, all of the Northern Region, have been rendered homeless, following continuous torrential rains in the area.

Some of the houses in the affected area were inundated in the floods, some students and teachers could not go to schools, and traders were also unable to go to their shops as some roads were flooded.

The hard hit areas included Fuo, Kobilimahigu, Gumani, Nyashegu, Sawaba and parts of Kalariga.

Some of the victims in an interview with the Ghanaian Times lamented the floods had destroyed their property.

Maria Issifu told the Ghanaian Times that foodstuff and property in the house have been destroyed by the flood.

Mr Alidu Kassim, another victim, bemoaned that the frequent floods was having a toll on the people.

He said that victims had to spend a lot of money to replace damaged properties and renovate buildings after the floods, and appealed to the government to help construct drainage in the area.

Meanwhile, the regional coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Alhaji Abdalla Hindu, told the Ghanaian Times that district personnel were dispatched to affected communities to assess the extent of damage for assistance.