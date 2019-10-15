Ghana: Al-Hoda English, Arabic School Gets New Classroom Block

Sheshagu — Ganorma Agro Chemical Company Limited, a private company operating in the Sangnarigu municipality of the Northern Region, has provided Al-Hoda English and Arabic School at Shishegu in the Sangnarigu municipality with a three classroom block and two offices to enhance effective teaching and learning.

Additionally, the company has extended electricity and pipe borne water to the school, provided marker boards, ceiling fans, furniture and constructed two modern washrooms for both teachers and the pupils of the school.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ganorma Agro Chemical, Alhaji Abdul-Ganiyu Sulemana said the construction of the classrooms and other facilities cost GH¢300,000.

Alhaji Sulemana who handed over the facilities at a ceremony here on Saturday said it was the company's corporate social responsibility to the people.

He said education was key to the fight against poverty and disease hence the provision of educational facilities for a deprived community like Shishegu.

Alhaji Sulemana stressed that the better way to assist eradicate poverty was to empower the people through education and that his company would continue to support the education sector.

"It is my desire and commitment to assist enhance quality teaching and learning in deprived communities," he emphasised.

Alhaji Sulemana mentioned that the company was sponsoring 20 brilliant but needy students in some of tertiary institutions.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Saeed who witnessed the handing over of the classroom and facilities to school authorities commended Ganorma Agro Chemical for the gesture.

He said the provision of educational facilities to the community was timely as it would complement the government's Free Senior High School (SHS) education policy.

Mr Saeed emphasised that the company has set a legacy and shining example and urged other private and public companies to emulate it.

The Minister said that the government alone cannot address all the needs of the communities and that it was refreshing and commendable to see companies supporting especially in the sector like education.

The headmaster of Al-Hoda English and Arabic school, Mr Mohammed Mahamud who was elated about the building thanked the company for it, stressing that it was not only going to improve quality teaching and learning but also would help improve the health status of both teachers and pupils.

"I wish on behalf of the school and community to express my profound gratitude to Ganorma Agro Chemical for these facilities," he added.