Ghana: Greening Accra - Bank of Africa Adopts Open Space

The Bank of Africa Ghana has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to adopt and redevelop the triangular open space located in the heart of the city into a green park.

At a brief signing ceremony held at the head office of the bank located in the Octagon building on Tuesday, the Mayor of Accra Mohammed Adjei Sowah expressed his appreciation toward the bank's decision to join the Sustainable Greening and Beautification of Accra Project as part of their corporate social responsibility.

Mayor Sowah further outlined various components of the project which include providing sustainable greening, hedging, paving and general beautification among others and urged other corporate bodies to emulate the step taken by the bank.

"It is not just your banking hall that should look beautiful but also your environment matters a lot. I urge all corporate bodies to try as much as possible to beautify their environment as well," he emphasised.

Kobby Andah, Managing Director, Bank of Africa (Ghana) in a brief remark, said the bank would support and help AMA in greening Accra.

"This is something that has been like a scar on our conscience because every time we drive to work and back to the house we see the current state of the triangle, as good corporate citizens we cannot look on as you do all the work with your limited resources," he stated, adding that, "whatever support you will need we will be around to help in our own little means".

In addition, "at the Bank of Africa, sustainability banking means that we respect the environment in which we operate in and it is reflecting in our banking practices".

Sustainable Greening and Beautification of Accra Project was launched last year by the AMA with a call on corporate bodies and individuals to support the initiative by adopting open spaces within the city and provide support to improve the aesthetics through greening and the application of other innovative beautification tools. Open spaces covered so far were supported by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Ghana Commercial Bank.