Ghana: Many Business Entities in Bawku Not Paying Taxes --GRA

15 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Many business entities in the Bawku municipality are not adhering to the Tax Compliance Act, which mandates them to file their tax returns every month.

This has made it difficult for the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to meet its revenue mobiliSation target in the area, Mr Robert Quansah, the Chief Revenue Officer at the Bawku Small Taxpayer Office, has said.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Bawku, Upper East Region, he expressed concern over the poor attitude of the business community in the area to comply with the Act, saying, "This negligence is dangerous for their businesses."

Mr Quansah said due to that attitude towards tax payment, the GRA had to move to the doorsteps of the people to collect the tax and yet they sometimes felt reluctant to fulfill their tax obligations as demanded by law.

He said apart from the business community which include market stores, companies and other institutions who prove difficult in filing their returns, the decentralised departments such as the municipal and district assemblies and contractors only turn up to file their returns when pressure was put on them.

To address the situation, he said, the Authority was strengthening its enforcement mechanisms which would include locking up the business premises to force business owners to file their returns.

Mr Quansah reminded the people of the importance of taxes as it is the avenue to mobilise revenue for development projects including the provision of quality education, health and the general socio-economic growth of the community.

He urged the business community in border towns to avoid smuggling in foreign goods and services into the country as that was another way of denying their children and community better education and development.

He urged customers to always demand the tax stamp on the goods they purchased.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

