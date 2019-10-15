Ghana: Don't Indulge in Unlawful Activities Youth Advised

15 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberta Sarpong

Aburi — The Eastern Regional Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council (NPC), Mr Atta Peter Agboso has urged the youth to desist from unlawful activities that could create violence and misunderstanding in the country.

"Cooperate with the Peace Council to sustain the peace of the country," he said.

Mr Agboso said this at the council's visit to some cluster of schools in the Eastern Region to commemorate this year's international peace day last Thursday.

He noted that a country where there was no peace has no future and stressed the need for the youth and citizenry to help protect the country's image by abstaining from activities that could create conflict in the country.

Mr Agboso expressed worry about the fact that some citizens prioritise politics than their lives and would therefore be subjected to the kind of violence and brutality which could take away one's life.

He therefore urged the youth to collaborate with the NPC to promote dialogue across political parties and promote broader citizen participation in deepening the peace processes.

For her part, a member of the Eastern Regional Peace Council, Ms Dorothy Ofori indicated that conflict has brought more harm to conflict victims and added that apart from the physical destruction of properties and loss of lives, conflict block effective communication.

She added that conflict deprived citizens of its basic needs and produces a spirit of revenge, undermine democratic processes and make us traumatised with impaired health.

Ms Ofori further indicated that youth extremism was of great concern to all Ghanaians and that the NPC intends to promote non-violent approaches to resolve conflict.

She noted that the mandate of the council was to develop mechanisms for conflict prevention, management and resolution for sustainable peace.

Some of the schools visited included Aburi and Presbyterian Girls Senior High Schools (SHS), Presbyterian Senior High School, Mafi Methodist Girls and Presbyterian College of Education.

The Chairman for the Council, Rev. Fr Andrew Dunyo also advised the youth to grow up with values that appreciate diversity, build relationships across political party, religion, ethnic and other sectional lines to maintain peace in the country.

He encouraged the youth to have a good understanding of civil liberties, patriotism and take interest in human rights, justice and peace issues to enhance the dignity of all.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

