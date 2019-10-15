Ghana: Konadu - Be Proud of the Local Black Stars

15 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

Local Black Stars Head Coach, Maxwell Konadu has commended the players for the fighting spirit they put up in their bid to defend the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Championship diadem.

He said despite losing the final game to the Senegal, the host and eventual winners, the Stars have every reason to be proud of themselves because they did all they could but was just not enough.

In his post match interview, Konadu said they went very close to realizing the dream of winning the trophy for the third time but it eluded them through the lottery of penalty shoot-outs.

The Black Stars staged a fierce rally after going down to a second half of extra time goal that came as a result of a defensive error to pull a fast equalizer within three minutes to stretch the game to penalty shootouts.

From the spot, the Senegalese proved their superiority by converting all three kicks with perfection while Ghana scored only one from the four attempts to lose 1-3.

It came as a big blow for the team that had vowed to spoil the Senegalese 'host and win' campaign but according to Coach Konadu, the performance of the boys must still be commended.

"We played well today; we may have lost but we did not disgrace ourselves. The performance was good but it was surely not our day."

"To win a championship, you must be able to score goals; either in open play or from the penalty shoot-out but it was unfortunate our kicks at the most important time were not good enough."

"The match wasn't bad; it was a tough and very tactical match which was very good. The level was very high. We knew the Senegalese have a young and talented team. They are very athletic and used their height to bully us sometimes but we gave a good account of ourselves."

According to Konadu, the plan to soak the pressure and catch the Senegalese on the counter back-fired as the team failed to neutralise the threat of the dangerous players of the local Terranga Lions.

"The boys have represented Ghana well. They put up a great performance but it appeared our tactics didn't work when it mattered most. This happens in football. Instead of lamenting over the defeat, let's look at the positives and build on them and at the same time work to improve the wrongs."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.