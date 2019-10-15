Ghana: Denkyira Domenase Cuts Sod for Wembley to Construct Artificial Park Complex

The chiefs and people of Denkyira Domenase, supported by the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Member of Parliament for Upper Denkyira West, Samuel Nsowa-Djan, and the DCE last Friday, cut the sod for the commencement of an ultramodern artificial football park complex, financed by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The project will include a standard 11-aside football pitch, multi-purpose rooms, flood light, 1,000 spectator stands and a VIP sitting area.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Asiamah admonished the people among other things not to forget the hardworking NPP government and to vote massively for their MP and President Addo Dankwa. Akufo Addo, so that they would continue to enjoy more projects.

He promised that the next artificial park in the constituency would be at the Diaso district capital.

The General Manager for Wembley Sports Construction Co. Ltd (WSCCL), the market leaders in artificial turf construction and management Nana Antwi, promised that, his outfit would continue to serve Ghanaians with a quality artificial Turf produced only by Fifa preferred producers.

He reiterated that, even though it was the first project in the Central Region, the community would be given 12 years warranty grass.

The Wembley Sports Construction at the moment has constructed many of such facilities across Ghana, Accra Academy School, Kotobabi, Ridge Church School, Madina Zongo, Nungua and Ablekuma Central Constituency which was commissioned by His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo, President of Ghana. Other areas which have benefited from WSCCL's works are Walewale, Kyebi, Mary Mother of Good Counsel School and many more.

The Queen mother of Domenase- Nana Ama Poti II, commended President Akufo-Addo, Transport Minister, the MP, DCE and the Assembly member for bringing development projects to the people and pledged her support to assist in whichever form to see to the success of the project.

The contractors for the project Wembley Sports Construction Co. Ltd. gave out customised One Constituency, One Artificial Football Park jerseys to the dignitaries and promised to complete the project on schedule.