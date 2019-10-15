Ghana: Man Grabbed for Illegally Restoring Power to Households

Sogakope — A 42-YEAR-OLD man at Sogakope, Bright Kofi Bansah, who allegedly earned money by restoring power to disconnected households, has been arrested by the police.

Some officials of the Power Distribution Services (PDS) spotted the suspect carrying out illegal connection at the Sogakope Traffic Light roundabout on Friday and caused his arrest.

Bansah was later identified as a third party contractor, who undertook meter installations on behalf of the PDS for customers.

According to a PDS spokesman, Bansah's licence, was revoked some time ago after it emerged that he was conniving with customers to defraud the company.

The suspect, who was said to have admitted the offence in his caution statement was being processed for court as at Friday, pleaded for forgiveness.

The spokesman said that Bansah's illegal connection activities did not affect power supply to customers within the area, however, PDS officials took steps to prevent a possible disruption to power supply.

Meanwhile, Mr William Addy, PDS Volta Regional Revenue Protection Manager, has said that a mass disconnection exercise was ongoing in the Sogakope district.

He said that the exercise which began on Wednesday was an initiative by the company to maximise revenue, adding that customers who were highly in debt were the prime targets.

Mr S. Abrefa Besea, Regional Commercial Manager of PDS, warned members of the public to desist from unlawful entering PDS network zones and legal connections, saying offenders would suffer swift and ruthless consequences.

The suspect - Bright Kofi Bansah