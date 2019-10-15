Ghana: Put Measures in Place to Reduce Importation of Poultry - - Gapfa Tells Govt

15 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah

The Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association (GAPFA) has called on the government to put in place measures to reduce the importation of poultry into the country.

Mr Michael Nyarko-Ampem, CEO of Yadana Poultry Production and Vice President of GAPFA speaking at the 2019 World Egg Day last week at the Amrahia AdMA School said the import was 'killing' the local poultry industry.

As part of activities to mark the day, GAPFA collaborated with the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Animal Research Institute to raise awareness on the benefits of egg consumption.

He said the government could consider placing a quota on the imports of poultry and poultry products as a way of reducing the import.

He said the poultry industry, when offered the right support, could offer direct employment to youth and contribute to achieving the "Ghana Beyond Aid" agenda.

He stated that many of its members had lost their investments due to poor sales and high cost of production, making it difficult for them to expand to meet the country's demand.

Mr Nyarko-Ampem said the association was incorporated under the companies code, 1963 (Act 197) in 1979, as a company limited by guarantee with its objective to arrange for bulk purchases of drugs and other inputs required for the operation of poultry farms and distribute to members at competitive prices.

He added that it was its objective to foster and promote unity of action among poultry farm operators, and to champion the growth of the industry and act as a mouthpiece of the poultry farmers in matters related to poultry.

Highlighting on the feed mill operations of GAPFA, he disclosed that GAPFA operates two feed mill plants with a combined capacity of about 12 tonnes per hour feed mill operations which were labour intensive.

Prof Paul Amponsah Wallace, a biochemist and feed scientist, and Deputy Director at the CSIR- Animal Research Institute, the World Egg Day was celebrated to make the world appreciate the benefits of eggs for both children and adults.

He underscored that, eggs were good source of animal proteins and contains the best of all protein.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Agribusiness
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Chained Children Rescued From Nigerian Religious School
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.