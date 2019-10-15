Ghana: Put Measures in Place to Reduce Importation of Poultry - - Gapfa Tells Govt

The Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association (GAPFA) has called on the government to put in place measures to reduce the importation of poultry into the country.

Mr Michael Nyarko-Ampem, CEO of Yadana Poultry Production and Vice President of GAPFA speaking at the 2019 World Egg Day last week at the Amrahia AdMA School said the import was 'killing' the local poultry industry.

As part of activities to mark the day, GAPFA collaborated with the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Animal Research Institute to raise awareness on the benefits of egg consumption.

He said the government could consider placing a quota on the imports of poultry and poultry products as a way of reducing the import.

He said the poultry industry, when offered the right support, could offer direct employment to youth and contribute to achieving the "Ghana Beyond Aid" agenda.

He stated that many of its members had lost their investments due to poor sales and high cost of production, making it difficult for them to expand to meet the country's demand.

Mr Nyarko-Ampem said the association was incorporated under the companies code, 1963 (Act 197) in 1979, as a company limited by guarantee with its objective to arrange for bulk purchases of drugs and other inputs required for the operation of poultry farms and distribute to members at competitive prices.

He added that it was its objective to foster and promote unity of action among poultry farm operators, and to champion the growth of the industry and act as a mouthpiece of the poultry farmers in matters related to poultry.

Highlighting on the feed mill operations of GAPFA, he disclosed that GAPFA operates two feed mill plants with a combined capacity of about 12 tonnes per hour feed mill operations which were labour intensive.

Prof Paul Amponsah Wallace, a biochemist and feed scientist, and Deputy Director at the CSIR- Animal Research Institute, the World Egg Day was celebrated to make the world appreciate the benefits of eggs for both children and adults.

He underscored that, eggs were good source of animal proteins and contains the best of all protein.