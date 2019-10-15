Ghana: Stratcomm Receives IPRA Award

Strategic Communications Africa Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa) has received an International Public Relations Association (IPRA) award for its innovative use of communication to promote positive behaviourial change, especially towards the environment.

Its flagship "Garden and Flower Show" under the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, was recognised as a behaviour change tool in contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Initiated by Stratcomm Africa in 2013, the movement seeks to create awareness among Ghanaians on the environmental, commercial, aesthetic health and psychological benefits of horticulture and floriculture while celebrating Ghana's unique flora and fauna.

The 2018 edition of the show, which won Stratcomm Africa the award, was held from September 20to 26, 2018, on the theme: "Enriching Ghana a Garden at a Time."

The Stratcomm Africa award was presented by Svetlana Stavrena, president of the IPRA.

Business Development Manager of Stratcomm, Kofi Baah-Boakye, who received the award on behalf of the company, said: "Stratcomm Africa is this year celebrating 25 years of its existence with the theme, Communication Excellence for Africa's prosperity.

"We are encouraged by this recognition and will continue to deliver excellent communication service as we know how important this is for the prosperity of African countries and the well-being of citizens,"

The 2019 IPRA Golden World Awards for Excellence in Public Relations (PR) which took place in Yerevan, Armenia, on September 27, 2019, was established in 1990, to recognise excellence in public relations practice worldwide in a variety of categories.

Awards, under various categories of public relations practice, were won by a number of PR agencies from different parts of the world.

An overall IPRA Grand Prix for Excellence is presented each year to the entry judged as representing the highest standards that year.