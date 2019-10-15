Ghana: Stratcomm Receives IPRA Award

15 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Strategic Communications Africa Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa) has received an International Public Relations Association (IPRA) award for its innovative use of communication to promote positive behaviourial change, especially towards the environment.

Its flagship "Garden and Flower Show" under the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, was recognised as a behaviour change tool in contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Initiated by Stratcomm Africa in 2013, the movement seeks to create awareness among Ghanaians on the environmental, commercial, aesthetic health and psychological benefits of horticulture and floriculture while celebrating Ghana's unique flora and fauna.

The 2018 edition of the show, which won Stratcomm Africa the award, was held from September 20to 26, 2018, on the theme: "Enriching Ghana a Garden at a Time."

The Stratcomm Africa award was presented by Svetlana Stavrena, president of the IPRA.

Business Development Manager of Stratcomm, Kofi Baah-Boakye, who received the award on behalf of the company, said: "Stratcomm Africa is this year celebrating 25 years of its existence with the theme, Communication Excellence for Africa's prosperity.

"We are encouraged by this recognition and will continue to deliver excellent communication service as we know how important this is for the prosperity of African countries and the well-being of citizens,"

The 2019 IPRA Golden World Awards for Excellence in Public Relations (PR) which took place in Yerevan, Armenia, on September 27, 2019, was established in 1990, to recognise excellence in public relations practice worldwide in a variety of categories.

Awards, under various categories of public relations practice, were won by a number of PR agencies from different parts of the world.

An overall IPRA Grand Prix for Excellence is presented each year to the entry judged as representing the highest standards that year.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Chained Children Rescued From Nigerian Religious School
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.