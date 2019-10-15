Ghana: Ecobank Launches 'Customer Appreciation Week'

15 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David Adadevoh

ECOBANK Ghana has launched its annual 'Customer Appreciation Week' to honour clients.

The campaign forms part of measures by the bank to extend its appreciation to customers for their loyalty.

Speaking at the launch held in Accra yesterday, Dr Edward Nartey Botchway, Chief Finance Officer Ecobank Ghana and Anglophone West Africa who represented the Managing Director said, "For us at Ecobank we don't want to appreciate you within a week. In fact, we have dedicated the whole of October to thank and appreciate you, our most valued customers, for choosing to stay with us."

"You have given us so much and in return we are assuring you of a commitment to a new level of service that will make it easy and convenient for you to bank with us," he said.

Dr Botchway said the bank in its quest to provide the best of services and products had improved upon its offerings for customers.

"For our consumer customers, we have just enhanced the functionalities on our internet banking platform, Ecobank Online to make it easy to use. Together with the Ecobank Mobile App with Ecobank Pay you can safely and securely bank around the clock," he said.

The bank's Omni Lite, a digital banking solution, he said had also been specifically designed to help clients in commercial banking to manage their business accounts and payments more easily and help their businesses to grow faster.

"We also have Omni Plus for our corporate clients. The Ecobank plus is a valuable portal to manage corporate banking transactions and information online and seamlessly," he said.

He promised customers that the bank would continue to work with them with utmost trust.

"For us it is not just about making money but meeting the needs of our customers remained paramount," he said.

Dr Tomisin Fashina, Ecobank's Group Chief Information Officer and Managing Director, eProcess International said the bank's digital strategy leverages innovative technology to give customers the convenience of 24/7 banking at any location.

He said, "Online security of clients is of great importance to us. That is the main reason why we continue to introduce artificial intelligence to ensure clients are secured in all levels of internet and virtual banking."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

