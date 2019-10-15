Ghana: NPP to Work Hard to Secure Votes for Referendum, Assembly Elections - Abu Jinapor

Damongo — The Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor has said he will work hard to secure every vote in the Savannah Region in the forthcoming referendum and assembly elections.

He said this during the conference held on Saturday in Damongo in the Savannah Region organised by the Savannah Regional Women's Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Hajia Safia Mohammed, on the theme, 'Mobilising, unifying and equipping women for victory 2020 and beyond.'

Mr Jinapor called on members of the political party to work hand in hand to match the oppositional party "bumper for bumper".

The regional minister for the Savannah Region Mr Adam Salifu Braimah on his part indicated that, NPP would legitimately occupy all the seats within the Savannah Region.

He further said that, all the vacant positions in the northern constituencies would be filled by NPP parliamentarians in the next election.

The Regional Women's Organiser for the region Hajia Mohammed recounted the policies the NPP government has implemented such as free Senior High School (SHS), creation of the regions and many more.

She also appealed to the women in the region to assist the party to win all the seven seats in the region.

In an interview, the Regional Chairman of NPP, Mr Iddrisu Sulemana said that no government had ever done the job the NPP government has done.

He, therefore, called on all Ghanaians to support the party for additional four years for the government to complete all uncompleted projects in various constituencies.