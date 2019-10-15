Ghana: 20 Methodist Church Officers Hands Over to Colleagues

Tema — Twenty new officers of the Methodist Church, Ghana, from across the country, last Saturday symbolically received documents of office from their out-going counterparts, at a ceremony held at the Bethel Methodist Society Community 8 in Tema.

Most Rev. Dr Paul K. Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, advised the new leaders to remain steadfast in the Lord and unite the members towards the development of the church.

He urged the new leaders to work hard and raise the image of the church.

Rt Rev. Samuel Ofori-Akyea the new Bishop for the Tema Diocese, on behalf of other leaders, thanked the church for reposing their trust in them and assured their total dedication to the church.

Diocesan Bishops, Right Rev. Thomas B. Forson handed over to Rt Rev. Samuel Ofori-Akyea as the Bishop for the Tema Diocese, while Rt Rev. Alfred Appiah Andam took over from Rt Rev. Samuel F. Ansah as the Bishop for Wenchi Diocese in the Bono Region.

Sister Agatha Nana Ama Ennim-Osei took over from Brother Joseph K. Addo as the Diocesan Chairman for Accra with Brother Titus D. Essel giving way to Nana Kofi Otu Esson to take over as the Lay Chairman for the Cape Coast Diocese.

Brother Prof. Seth Opuni handed over to Brother Kwabena Appiagyei Asante Krobea as the Lay Chairman for the Kumasi Diocese, while Brother Isaac Castro Bosomtwe took over from Brother George Twenoboah-Kodua as the Lay Chairman for the Sekondi Diocese.

Regarding the Winneba Diocese in the Central Region, Brother Emmanuel Jacob Eshun took over as the Lay Chairman, while Brother Albert Opoku Addai became the Lay Chairman for the Koforidua Diocese in the Eastern Region and Brother Michael Agyeman as the Lay Chaiman for the Sunyani Diocese of the Bono Region.

Sister Dr Millicent Captain Esoah became the Lay Chairman for the Tamale Doicese with Brother Paa Kwesi Boison taking over as the Lay Chairman for the Akyem Oda Doicese.

Brother Charles Amponsah Arthur becomes the Lay Chairman for the Effiduase Diocese while Sister Beatrice Hammond became the Lay Chairman for the Obuasi Diocese with Brother Alfred Sakyi taking over as the Lay Chairman for the Tema Diocese.

Brother Kwame Adu Darko became the Diocesan Lay Chairman for Nkawkaw and Mr Clifford Mettle took over as the Chief Executive Officer of MIPL.

Brother Enoch Osafo has become the the acting Director, Methodist Development and Relief Services(MDRS), while Very Rev. Samuel L. Okine took over as the new Director, Planning, Research and Growth.

Other officers included, Very Rev. Kwame Amoah Mensah, as the Director, Evangelism, Mission and Renewal while Very Rev. Amos J. Pobee becomes Director, Lay Ministries.