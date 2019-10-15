Ghana: New Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command Takes Office

Tema — A thanksgiving church service was held here on Sunday, to usher in the new Flag Officer Commanding the Eastern Naval Command, Commodore Samuel Walker, into office.

Performing the induction, Rev. Captain Paul Adjei-Djan of the Ghana Navy, charged Commodore Walker to be faithful and dedicated to God, in the discharge of his duties.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Former Commandant of the Military Academy and Training School, Rear Admiral (rtd) Emmanuel Akoto Bonsu, entreated Commodore Walker to serve the Command with humility and commitment in order to succeed.

Rear Admiral Bonsu said the Eastern Naval Command was the foremost operational command of the Ghana Navy, and therefore, important for the FOC to employ his best capabilities and new ideas to ensure the Command lived up to its mandate.

He, therefore, urged Commodore Walker to open his doors to innovative ideas and work towards establishing a cordial relationship within and outside his jurisdiction.

Commodore Walker on his part expressed appreciation for the advice and pledged to work harder to maintain higher standards at the Command.

He commended his immediate predecessor for setting an enviable precedence of raising the image of the Eastern Naval Command and promised to complete any project his predecessor commenced especially the regulatory office.

Commodore Walker acknowledged the Military High Command and the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama, the opportunity to serve in the capacity of Flag Officer Commanding.

He urged all personnel to remain focused in the delivery of their duties.

Prior to his appointment as FOC Eastern Naval Command, Commodore Walker was the Assistant Commandant Senior Division of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College.

Those present at the ceremony included Commandant of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Rear Admiral Moses Beick- Baffour, First Infantry Battalion (Michel Camp), Lt. Colonel Simeon Barifi Nyante, Tema Port Security Manager, Colonel Joseph Malik Punamane, Director Civilian Establishment, Captain Anokye-Boakye and other dignitaries.