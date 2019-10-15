Ghana: Don't Allow Politicians to Use You in Upcoming Election - Prof. Frimpong-Manso

The President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso has urged the youth not to avail themselves to politicians during the upcoming elections.

According to him, they should work hard and use the period fruitfully to earn a decent living for themselves.

Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso was speaking at the climax and thanksgiving of the GPCC 50th anniversary on Sunday, in Accra.

The event was under the theme, "Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council: Celebrating Fifty Years of Pentecostal Influence."

He indicated that, during elections, politicians use the youth in their campaigns and offer them money which attract most youth to them saying, "Most of the youth are seen on motor cycles making noise and following politicians especially in Nima and Ashaiman."

Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso urged politicians to move away from polarisation to enable them unite and deal with issues of corruption, poverty, unemployment and others confronting the country.

He commended the government's effort to fight against corruption and encouraged it to fight hard to eliminate or reduce corruption drastically adding that, "Ghanaians are still complaining of the existence of corruption."

"Pastors and church members should desist from corruption because Christians in the country are 70 per cent thus, if there is corruption then most Christians are corrupt," Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso added.

He noted that, false prophets had dominated the country and advised them to refrain from giving false prophesies that can put the country into chaos and give prophesies that would promote peace and stability adding that, "Christians should serve God diligently and work hard so that false prophets do not deceive them."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister of Aviation, Mr Kofi Adda who spoke on behalf of the President commended the council for their contribution towards the educational sector of the country.

According to him, through the council a lot of universities had been established in the country citing the Pentecost University College, Assemblies of God Technical University, Perez University College, and the Apostolic University College among the others.

In addition, Mr Adda indicated that, the 50 years of the council's existence had provided the country with schools, hospitals, potable drinking water in deprived communities.

In attendance was Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Rev. Dr Charles Agyinasare, Founder of Perez Chapel, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, Founder of Royalhouse Chapel International, Rev. Anyani-Boadum, Founder of Jesus Generation Ministries, and Rev. Emmanuel T. Barrigah, General Secretary of GPCC among others.