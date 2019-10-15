Namibia: Geingob Irked By 'Criminals' Criticising Operation Kalahari

Photo: The Namibian
President Hage Geingob.
11 October 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

President Hage Geingob said people who are complaining about the heavy-handedness of the operation 'Kalahari Desert' members were criminals.

Geingob made these remarks today when he officially opened the new police headquarters in Windhoek. He said a lot of people told him - via social media - that they were "very happy" with the operation despite several reports of abuse of power and loss of lives at the hands of members of the Namibia Defence Force.

The president added that he will stick with the operation despite growing public outcry to have the operation stopped and soldiers removed from the streets.

"Some criminals are complaining, but the people who are being saved by these forces are happy. I get the messages. People are saying we should not stop but criminals who are being stopped from killing people are the ones on social media condemning the army. Yes there were two incidences with the army involved and in both cases the culprits were arrested," Geingob said.

