South Africa: Zuma to Appeal Stay of Prosecution Decision, Corruption Trial Postponed to 2020

Photo: Facebook
Former president Jacob Zuma (file photo).
15 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

Former president Jacob Zuma's fraud and corruption trial has been postponed to February 2020 for pre-trial proceedings.

Zuma briefly appeared in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

There, the court heard that Zuma's legal team intends to apply for leave to appeal last week's dismissal of the application which he and co-accused, French arms dealer Thales, lodged for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Zuma will have until November 1 to file papers in the leave to appeal bid.

The leave to appeal application will be heard on November 22, and the criminal case will be postponed to February 4, 2020.

More to follow.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

