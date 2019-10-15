Nigeria: APC Frustrated Over Our Leakage of Their Plan On Atiku's Appeal - CUPP

Abuja — The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Monday, carpeted the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, over the statement credited to the party, Sunday, that Nigeria lacked opposition and was drifting towards a one-party state.

The coalition, in a statement, Monday,said the ruling party statement was borne out of frustration that it leaked its plan to alter seniority in the Supreme Court justices that will preside over the appeal between candidates of the APC and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, President Muhammadu Buhari, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, Monday, CUPP said it noted what it called "the uncharitable words used by the party's spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu, in describing the CUPP which has remained a thorn in the flesh of the APC government whose sole agenda is to subdue the legislature, judiciary, the media, opposition members and those it feels makes it accountable."

The coalition's statement read in full:" Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has read a statement credited to the All Progressives Congress (APC) that Nigeria under its government is becoming a one-party state.

"The party's outburst against opposition parties did not come to us as a surprise. The APC has shown that it is pained by CUPP's recent exposure of its plan to alter the seniority tradition of selecting Supreme Court justices who sit on presidential election appeal, hence the outburst.

"The attack by the APC is part of the party's failed evil agenda to turn Nigeria to a one-party state and to get a third term for President Muhamadu Buhari. "We want the APC to know that this unwarranted attack will not deter us from continuing to expose all the evil plans of this government.

"We advise the party to forget this evil agenda because they will not materialize in Nigeria. "Nigerians will not allow enemies of the country to build a Museveni or Paul Biya country here. They should stop their daydreaming.

"We also ask the party, since it claimed it has no opposition, to settle down and fix Nigeria. This is the least Nigerians expect from them. Or are they blaming their supposed lack of opposition as the cause of their woeful performance?"