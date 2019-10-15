Nigeria: Natural Disaster Damages Infrastructure - Minister

15 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Minister of Humanitarian affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said natural disaster causes a lot of damage to infrastructure resulting in economic losses. According to her, natural disaster hampers the delivery of essential services like education and health care to communities

The minister, in a statement to mark the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction marked on October 13, said over the years, the adverse effects of climate change and other environmental factors had not spared Nigeria, particularly with the increase in reported cases of floods and erosion across the country.

"Government will work towards enduring solutions to substantially reduce damage to infrastructure and disruption of basic services by ensuring resilience." she said.

Farouq said the creation of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development was an indication of government's commitment to providing a more coordinated efficient and sustainable approach to disaster response, management and prevention.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.