Nigeria: Natural Disaster Damages Infrastructure - Minister

The Minister of Humanitarian affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said natural disaster causes a lot of damage to infrastructure resulting in economic losses. According to her, natural disaster hampers the delivery of essential services like education and health care to communities

The minister, in a statement to mark the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction marked on October 13, said over the years, the adverse effects of climate change and other environmental factors had not spared Nigeria, particularly with the increase in reported cases of floods and erosion across the country.

"Government will work towards enduring solutions to substantially reduce damage to infrastructure and disruption of basic services by ensuring resilience." she said.

Farouq said the creation of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development was an indication of government's commitment to providing a more coordinated efficient and sustainable approach to disaster response, management and prevention.