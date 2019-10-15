Uganda: Police Probes Drowning of Makerere University Student

15 October 2019
The Observer (Kampala)

Police officers from Wandegeya and Makerere police stations are probing the drowning of a Makerere University student James Owimupehwe in the university swimming pool.

Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, says that Owimupehwe a Rwandan national and student of Social Sciences drowned on Sunday.

Owimupehwe reportedly tried to swim at the deep end of the university swimming pool but got stuck. He was seen by another student who was swimming and he hurriedly retrieved him from water.

Students rushed Owimupehwe to Abil clinic but died moments later. Owoyesigyire says that police detectives from Makerere University and Wandegeya police have since launched investigations into the incident.

Owimupehwe's death comes barely two weeks after a Uganda Christian University (UCU) student also drowned at a hotel swimming pool in Mukono Municipality. Police said UCU student met his death when he went swimming alongside his four other colleagues while drunk.

