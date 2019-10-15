Tanzania: New Tech Set to Ease Population Census in 2022

15 October 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dodoma — The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the application of new mobile Geographical Information System technologies (GIS) will assure the country of accurate and timely data during the 2022 Population and Hosing Census (PHC).

Statistics Guru Albina Chuwa said the use of new technologies in the 2022 census would not only ease census work-load but also increase efficiency as well as reduce the under-coverage rate.

She was speaking yesterday in Kondoa District during a tour to access progress of the ongoing the 2022 census geography as part of preparation for the 2022 Population and Housing Census.

"Our target is to conduct the next population census in a more efficient manner. I am here to oversee the Enumeration Areas (EAs) demarcation and also evaluate the quality of work done" Dr Chuwa told the Ward executive officer for Kondoa Urban, Samson Mtui,at his office.

During the visit, Dr Chuwa witnessed how GIS experts and Cartographers work to prepare EAs was going on at Mnarani area in Kondoa Urban District Council using the new mobile GIS technology.

NBS head of the GIS Unit, Benedict Mugambi, said that - with the new technology - enumeration work will be conducted in a more accurate and precise manner.

"The software installed in the tablets will contain all necessary information to guide enumerators and restrict one from working beyond designated EA," he said.

He said 'geo-fencing' will guide enumerators not to go beyond designated areas.

