Liberia: Octawie Tah - 'Promoting Football Through Grassroots Development Is Key'

The promotion of Liberia's traditional sport, football, is gradually taking a positive direction, especially with the ongoing programs being initiated by Liberians in and out of the country.

One of such groups that is keen on promoting, as well as empowering young people is a non-profit organization, "Nation-One Academy," an institution that believes in professional football training at the academy level and is a gateway to prepare the next generation of professional players.

The Academy also attaches value on kids acquiring quality education to prepare them for successful and long-lasting careers aside from football.

According to the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Academy, Octawie Tah, promoting the game through grassroots development is key to the sector. He said the best thing to do now as a nation is to create the necessary avenue to ensure the full empowerment of raw talents of Liberia.

Tah said one of the focuses of his academy is prepare young people for future challenges through Education, Sports and character development, including mentorship.

The Nation-One Academy currently has seven bright Liberian kids in the United States of America (USA) under the auspices of the Academy and its partners.

"We have talented youth, who are willing and prepared to show-case it. As such, we need to give them the needed opportunity to explore," Tah said.

He then admonished Liberian kids to place more emphasis on education which is lasting rather than sports which is good but has a shorter lifespan.

He also said that plans are underway for the construction of its own facilities soon, and urged others who are desirous of their kids to attend its three-year program to be patient as their current process is based on merit.