Liberia: REAP/PLI Hosts Seminar to Promote Principle Based Leadership, Ethics

Restoration Educational Advancement Program (REAP) in partnership with Pointman Leadership Institute (PLI), said they will hold a 2-day leadership seminar to enrich leaders from diverse sectors to foster leadership development, character building and good governance in their organizations, a release has said.

According to the release, the seminar is scheduled to take place October 22-25, 2019 in the Joint Chambers of the Senate on Capitol Hill, Monrovia, focusing on Inspirational Trustworthy Leadership (The power of Character), and Responsible Leadership Ethics (Preventing Corruption).

In Liberia, REAP/PLI have facilitated over 30 Anti-corruption and Ethics in Management Leadership seminars, and has impacted a cross section of over 5,000 participants within the judiciary, legislature and executive branches of government, as well as managers, professors, church leaders and others.

REAP Founder, Mrs. Christine Tolbert Norman, said the goal of the seminar is to enhance participants' leadership skills; develop moral standards that would help them in public and private sectors management; develop creativity, loyalty and initiative in followers; implement lifetime character development; and provide encouragement and motivation to the participants to infuse a high level of ethics into their areas of work.

REAP/PLI began presenting seminars in Liberia since April 2005 with different service groups in and around the 15 counties.

PLI is an international consortium of educators and former CEOs committed to providing training that will help leaders develop policies, strategies and attitudes needed for more dynamic leadership, and efficient organization. PLI has presented seminars in over 60 countries to over 555,000 leaders worldwide.

REAP is a humanitarian, educational and non-profit organization with the mission of enhancing leadership at all levels, supporting women and youth empowerment, and strengthening community development initiatives for growth and a better society.

PLI African regional director from South Africa, Quintus Smith, will lead some of the sessions during the seminar with the help of other licensed Liberians, including Mrs. Norman, Cllr. Abla G. Williams, Reverend Augustine Dorbor and Professor Kebbie Kortue.

At the end of the seminar, each participant will receive separate certificates for each of the courses, books and a PLI identity pin.