Liberia Bow Out of 2021 ATCON Qualifiers in Preliminaries

It was a boring and disappointing weekend for Liberians after the national football team bowed out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Liberia lost 1-0 to Chad at the Stade Omnisports Idriss Mahamat Ouya in in N'Djamena on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Coach Peter Butler made a single change in his starting lineup by replacing Mo Sangare with Sweden-based Peter Wilson, who got his first start in a 4-3-3 formation.

Liberia went into Sunday's match with a goal ahead from the first leg, and only needed a draw to qualify for the group stage of the qualification, but did not utilize the opportunity when the full 90 minutes slipped away.

Liberian and Chadian captains with match officials at the AFCON qualifier in N'Djamena, Chad

Chad's Captain Ezechiel N'Douassel, properly capitalized on a loose ball by converting it to a goal in the 54th minute, leveling the aggregate at 1-1.

The lone goal came after Liberia's Captain Sam Johnson was shown a red card for a second bookable offense.

The one goal remained the score line, resulting to post match spot kicks, but Liberia lost 5-4.

Midfielder Sylvanus Nimely, defender Jeremy Saygbe, and midfielder Allen Njie scored their kicks, while Kpah Sherman, who scored the lone goal for Liberia in the First leg, missed the fourth; Oscar Murphy Dorley scored the fifth and defender Eugene Swen missed the sixth.

The result means Liberia will have no role to play at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Chad progressed to Group A of the qualifiers, and will face Namibia, Mali and Guinea to battle for a spot at the 2021 AFCON.

Liberia's exit means coach Peter Butler has failed one of his mandates, which the LFA gave him; that is to qualify the team for the 2021 AFCON.

Amputee Lone Star clinch 3rd place trophy

In a related football news, the Amputees National Football Team of Liberia has won the 3rd place in the 2019 African Amputee Nations Cup played in Angola.

The three-time African Champions came from a goal down to beat Tanzania in the 3rd place match 2-1 at the NAC Benguela Stadium in Angola on Friday, October 11, 2019.

It was the 22-year-old striker, Matthew Joe, who secured all three points and the 3rd place trophy for Liberia as he netted both goals in the second half.

Liberia conceded in the early minutes of the game, but was hopeful until the closing minutes of the second half to secure a win.

The one legged Lone Star team, started the tournament on a poor footing with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nigeria in their opening match on October 4, but bounced back strong in their second match with a 2-0 victory over Tanzania on October 5 before settling to a 1-1 draw with Sierra Leone to secure a semifinal spot against host Angola, but the Red, White and Blue lost 1-0.

After the third place match, Victor Benson, the head Coach of Liberia Amputees National football team, said the result is just the beginning of the new era for the Amputees national team.

"This present amputee team is a brand new team that is being built. The previous team of players, who had won the three continental trophies, had all absconded when they visited the United States of America some years back," he said.

"We are just trying to get another team, but to achieve such result it tells us that we are getting there," Benson added.

He said the 3rd place is not a bad result for such a young team, but remember, we promised championship earlier and with that, I believed it is about time we welcome this result, and later go for the bigger ones when the team is well prepared," Benson said.

Host Angola was crowned champions of Africa after defeating Nigeria 2-0 in the grand finale. The 3rd place winner, Liberia, was given medals for the 18 delegates. The Liberian team is expected in the country later this week.