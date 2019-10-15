Liberia: Three County Education Officers Suspended

Authorities at the Ministry of Education (MoE) recently set up a Special Taskforce to look into complaints from parents regarding un-prescribed fees charged by some public school administrators.

As a result of the early findings, according to an MoE release, the ministry has with immediate effect, suspended three of its County Education Officers (CEOs), including, G. Samuel K. S. Bondo of Montserrado County 1, Moses S. Dologbay of Nimba County, and James G. Gaye of Margibi County, "for lack of oversight," which led to disregard for policies within their controlled school system.

According to the release, the suspension of the CEOs takes effect as of Tuesday, October 15, 2019. This action followed after an all-day deliberation held between the Senior Management Team (SMT), and Education Officers, who are the direct representatives of the minister within the counties.

"Henceforth, all education stakeholders, and the public are advised not to transact any matters relative to education management or operations at the county level with the suspended persons until further notice," the release said.

The SMT's engagement, which resulted in the above action, was predicated upon the officers' lack of appropriate communication of changes made to the prescribed fees the MoE charged, which was stipulated in the 2019/2020 National Academic Calendar. The act on the part of CEOs was considered as disregard for direct instructions and policies of the MoE.

Meanwhile, the Special Taskforce remains operational, and continuing the probe into complaints originating from other counties, as well as analyzing fees charged at private schools.

The exercise for private schools, the release said, is meant to gauge details of fees charged over the last two academic years, analyze, and report the variance to determine if an increment or fees charged commensurate with the service provided.