South Africa: Red Cards Reach Record High but Yellow Cards Also Hot Topics

analysis

The sin-bin penalty was only introduced after the 1999 Rugby World Cup. Unsurprisingly Fiji and Samoa top the all-time list.

This article first appeared on Extra Time Media

The 2019 Rugby World Cup has officially passed the record for the most red cards issued at a tournament. Seven players have been given their marching orders - three more than the previous high of four.

But yellow cards have also been a hot topic. So much so that New Zealand are adapting their training approach to do drills with just 14 men on the field, according to reports by New Zealand media.

Steve Hansen had two of his players sent to the sin bin for dangerous tackles under World Rugby's new laws during their victory against Namibia.

He was quoted by The Guardian as saying:

"I do not know whether breaching the guidelines is avoidable, but we have to find a way," Hansen said. "Under the guidelines, the yellow cards we received against Namibia were fair, but it is incredibly difficult when players are falling at your feet.

"There are certain things we have to make sure we do: you cannot have an arm behind your shoulder, because it looks like...