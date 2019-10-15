Liberia Introduces Postal Financial Service Soon

The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications or (MPT) says most of Liberia's postal facilities have been renovated in readiness for introduction of Postal Financial Services to the public.

Liberia's Postmaster General Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah made the disclosure recently in Monrovia at program marking the observance of the 145th anniversary of the Universal Postal Union or UPU, widely celebrated across the world by member states as World Post Day.

"Today, I can proudly say that few weeks from now, our entire mailing system will be fully automated, as all the equipment that are needed are in the country at our various offices; what is left is to be programmed and deployed", says Cllr. Kruah.

According to him, the Ministry is currently looking to insuring out-going mails, adding that mail insurance is very important in the event where parcels do not reach their final destinations, noting that in such case the insurance company would be able to send such parcels back to customers.

He also revealed the Ministry has completed numbering of structures and vacant lots, beginning from Congo Town back road to Johnson Street, including parts of central Monrovia, all in an effort to properly identify properties for effective mail delivery in the country, and the project will continue until the entire country has a proper address system.

Cllr. Kruah continued that World Post Day is a global event that takes place on October 9, each year, commemorating the date for the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1847 in Berlin, Switzerland. He said the UPU began a global communication revolution, allowing people to write to others across the world.

Reading the World Post Day message on behalf of the UPU Director General, the Director General for Liberia's Postal Affairs, Paul W. Thomas said, for the past times, the UPU has been promoting the international postal sector, during which time the postal network has transformed the entire supply chain, from acceptance through sorting and delivery.

He indicated that from manual to mechanized operation, the post continue to innovates, using modern technology to optimize sorting, delivery and improve the supply chain from begging to end, by embracing modern development such as virtual reality, including the internet.

The celebration began with a parade and ended with indoor program characterized by drama performance, from local culture group and poem by students, brought together array of government officials from line ministries and agencies, and development partners.

Meanwhile, Assistant Postal Minister for Research, Planning and Statistics, Cyrus Kamara in introductory remarks said this year's celebration was held under the theme, UPU 145th Years Delivering Development. He said the UPU has mandated member countries to celebrate the day in commemoration of its establishment.