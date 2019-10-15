Liberia: Bishops, Pastors Get Govt Jobs

15 October 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has appointed five top Clergymen to various positions in government.Those appointed include Bishop Dr. Isaac Samuel Winker of the Dominion Christian Fellowship Central Church; member of the board of the government-owned John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia; Bishop emeritus Dr. Arthur F. Kula of the United Methodist Church of Liberia (UMC) member of the board, Bong County Technical College; Rev. Matthew Guah, member of the board of directors, National Port of Authority (NPA), Rev. Samuel Reeves, member of the board of directors, Liberia Electricity Corporation, and Pastor LahaiSesay, member of the board of directors, Bong County Technical College, respectively.

Meanwhile, President Weah has also appointed the former Managing Director of the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) and former Vice Presidential Candidate of the Liberty Party (LP) Mr. Harrison Karnwea, Chairman of the board of directors, FDA.Speaking in separate interview with this paper recently in Monrovia following their respective appointments by President Weah, the clergymen expressed gratitude to the President for the confidence reposed in them to positively contribute to the government Pro Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

They assured President Weah of their commitment and preparedness to ensuring the right things are done on the boards on which they are appointed serving the people of Liberia.According to them, their appointment in government will go a long way in tackling some of the critical and challenging problems affecting the various institutions in which they have been called to serve.By Emmanuel Mondaye

