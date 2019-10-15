Zimbabwe: ICC Lifts Zimbabwe Cricket Suspension

Photo: The Standard
Cricket fans (file photo).
14 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe Cricket was handed a much needed lifeline after cricket's world governing body lifted the country's suspension as a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

Zimbabwe, who were suspended as a full member in July due to alleged government interference in the running of the game, were readmitted as an ICC member together with Nepal following the conclusion of the ICC Board meetings in Dubai.

Zimbabwe was readmitted by the ICC Board following a meeting with the ICC Chairman and Chief Executive, Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani and Zimbabwe Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry and Gerald Mlotshwa, the Chairman of the Sports and Recreation Commission.

ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar said: "I would like to thank the Zimbabwe Sports Minister for her commitment to the reinstatement of Zimbabwe Cricket. Her desire to work in support of Zimbabwe Cricket was clear and she has unconditionally complied with the conditions set down by the ICC Board. Funding to Zimbabwe Cricket will continue to be on a controlled basis as part of a collective effort behind getting the game in Zimbabwe back on an even keel."

Zimbabwe will now be able to take up their place in the ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup in January and the ICC Super League later in 2020.

The lifting of the suspension will also ensure that ZC, who were due to receive US $94 million over eight years start receiving ICC funding again.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

More on This
Zimbabwe In Again as International Cricket Council Member
Troubled Zimbabwe Suspended From International Cricket
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.