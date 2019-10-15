Zimbabwe: Gonarezhou Elephants Surpass Carrying Capacity

15 October 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Chiedza Mutyavaviri

Chikombedzi — THE number of elephants at Gonarezhou National Park has exceeded the carrying capacity of the conservation park.

This was disclosed by the Senior Area Manager Evious Mpofu in a recent interview with the CAJ News Africa.

He said the park could only accommodate 9000 elephants, yet presently 11 000 elephants, congesting and straining resources at the wildlife sanctuary.

The huge number of elephants means Gonarezhou has one of the highest densities of elephants in Africa, up from 2000 in 1997.

This situation, he noted, affected not only elephants but other wildlife in the park as the grazing land was limited.

Mpofu said this was the major challenge the park faced at the moment, adding discussions were being held with stakeholders on how to address the problem.

"Killing the elephants is not an option to us, at the same time moving the elephants from the park to other areas is very expensive. However, they are other possible solutions to address this situation," he said.

Mpofu said the park was in the process of creating good buffer zones which would allow the elephants to move from Gonarezhou to other areas such as Mozambique under the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Park.

Mpofu also added Gonarezhou needed more land to accommodate the growing number of animals in the park, noting having a larger conservation park could improve tourism in Zimbabwe.

Gonarezhou has traditionally been regarded as a prime wilderness destination famed for its impressive landscapes and animals.

It boasts of Chilojo Cliffs among many other tourism attractions.

Gona reZhou is the second largest national park in Zimbabwe after Hwange.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.