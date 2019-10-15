South Africa: Mozambicans Head to the Polls

15 October 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Mozambicans have this morning headed to the polling stations to cast their vote to elect their next President.

More than one million people have been registered to vote in 13 districts with over 20 000 voting stations.

The Mozambican national electoral commission (CNE) confirmed that all voter materials had been delivered and are ready for voters.

The country heads to the polls just months after cyclones Idai and Kenneth hit the country's Sofala province and surrounding provinces.

Millions of people were left displaced as their houses and other infrastructure including schools, roads and businesses were damaged.

Three presidential candidates are running against current President and Frelimo leader, Filipe Nyusi. The candidates are the main opposition party Renamo's new leader Ossufo Momade, as well as the leader of MDM Daviz Simango and Mario Albino from AMUSI.

In the past, Mozambique has seen some violent election campaigns, raising fears that Tuesday's presidential, parliamentary and provincial polls may face the same fate.

On Monday, the electoral commission - CNE urged all the voters to exercise their rights civilly during the general elections and to help consolidate the country's democracy.

"The sixth presidential elections and third provincial elections must be done with civism, discipline, wisdom and the highest level of patriotism as a form of demonstrating our sense of democratic maturity," said CNE chairman Abdul Carimo. - Xinhua

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Mozambique
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.